Twins' Luis Arraez: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arraez will sit Saturday against Toronto, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Arraez has been poor at the plate since late August, hitting .169/.231/.225 over his last 21 games. Josh Donaldson starts at third base Saturday, with Jorge Polanco at second.
