Twins' Luis Arraez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Arraez isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Arraez is getting a breather after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI, a run and a strikeout over the last three games. Gary Sanchez will rest his legs as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
