Twins' Luis Arraez: Not starting Friday
Arraez will sit Friday against Kansas City, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Arraez has swung a hot bat this season, hitting .323/.425/.406, and has emerged as the Twins' primary first baseman in the absence of Miguel Sano (knee). Jose Miranda will fill that spot Friday.
