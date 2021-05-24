site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-luis-arraez-not-starting-monday-780147 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Luis Arraez: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arraez isn't starting Monday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Arraez went 1-for-5 with two runs and two strikeouts in Sunday's series finale against Cleveland. Nick Gordon will start at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read