Arraez went 3-for-3 with a double, a pair of walks and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Brewers.

Arraez got on base in each of his plate appearances. In the sixth inning, he drew a walk, moved to second on an error, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Max Kepler's two-run single. Arraez has posted an on-base percentage of .600 through the first three games of the year -- that mark will come down, but he got aboard at a .364 clip in 2020. He's not speedy, but hitting leadoff should lead to a decent run total in the long run.