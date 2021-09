Arraez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

With southpaw Justin Steele on the hill for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Arraez will cede the start at third base to Josh Donaldson, who typically serves as Minnesota's designated hitter. Arraez broke out of an 0-for-16 skid over a stretch of five games in Tuesday's 3-1 loss, finishing the day with a double and a base hit over four at-bats.