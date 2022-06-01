site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: On bench Wednesday
Arraez isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Arraez snapped an 11-game hitting streak when he went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's nightcap, and he'll get a day off Wednesday. Jose Miranda is starting at first base and batting sixth.
