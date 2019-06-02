Arraez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday,LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Arraez was sent down despite hitting well in his 30 plate appearances with the team, posting a .375/.467/.583 line. He showed impressive ability to make contact, striking out at only a 3.3 percent clip. His demotion likely signals the return of Nelson Cruz (wrist) to begin the team's series at Cleveland on Tuesday.

