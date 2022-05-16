Arraez is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Oakland.

With southpaw Zach Logue on the hill for Oakland, the lefty-hitting Arraez will give way at first base to the righty-hitting Jose Miranda. Arraez returned from a stint on the COVID-19-related injured list to start in each of the Twins' last four games, going 5-for-13 with four walks, a run and a stolen base.