Arraez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left knee tendinitis, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been battling knee issues for much of the season, but this will be his first trip to the injured list. It's unclear how long Arraez is expected to be sidelined, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 19. Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza are likely to split time at second base during his absence.