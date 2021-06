Arraez (shoulder) was spotted working out on the field Wednesday for the second day in a row, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Arraez looks to be making good progress in his recovery from a right shoulder strain, but the Twins haven't revealed a timeline for his return from the 10-day injured list, where he's resided since May 26. He'll likely require a multi-game rehab assignment in the minors before being activated from the IL.