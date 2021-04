Arraez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Arraez reached base just once in his second straight game as the Twins' leadoff hitter, but he made the most of his only knock since he plated the insurance run when he scored Andrelton Simmons with an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Arraez should remain as Minnesota's leadoff hitter and his ability to get on-base makes him a decent fit for the role even if he doesn't have the prototypical speed of a leadoff hitter.