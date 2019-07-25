Arraez will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

This marks Arraez's ninth consecutive start, and he's still sat just one time in July. He's been playing a lot of third base lately, with Miguel Sano shifted over to first to cover for C.J. Cron (thumb). The 22-year-old doesn't appear headed for a reduced role anytime soon given his .379/.455/.484 slash line (155 wRC+). When Cron's back, Arraez may take over primary duties at second base.