Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Monday against the Tigers.

Arraez registered his 13th double of the season in a 4-3 win, and he also reached base three times. The 22-year-old continues to see the ball well in his rookie season, slashing .340/.404/.440 with three homers and 22 RBI over 70 games.

