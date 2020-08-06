Arraez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Pirates for unspecified reasons.

The Twins haven't provided an explanation behind Arraez's removal from the starting nine, but Marwin Gonzalez will shift over from third base to cover Arraez's usual post at second base, while Ehire Adrianza gets the nod at the hot corner. Arraez has walked four times while striking out just three times on the season, but a .229 BABIP has saddled him with a .216 average over his 42 plate appearances.