Arraez was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Royals with left hamstring tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 25-year-old led off the game with a single and came around to score but apparently suffered the hamstring injury while on the bases since he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Arraez should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale against Kansas City.