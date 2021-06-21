Arraez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over Texas.
He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored in six games since he returned from a shoulder injury. Arraez has added virtually no power or speed this year -- he has one home run and he's 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts. The utility man is slashing .283/.359/.346 with 15 RBI and 23 runs scored across 184 plate appearances. His defensive versatility should give him a consistent role even when Josh Donaldson (calf) is back in action.