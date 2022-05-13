Arraez went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a 5-0 loss Thursday against Houston.
Arraez returned after missing six games while on the COVID-19 injured list. Batting second in the Twins' lineup, he walked in the first and recorded a double and a single in his final two plate appearances. The versatile infielder leads Minnesota with a .316 average and .395 OBP and has a 10:7 BB:K ratio. While he has never hit for much power at any level, the 25-year-old provides value in his great on-base skills and defensive versatility.