Arraez was recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Arraez has been a hitting machine in the minors and majors this season, but he will likely only serve as a part-time player while Adrianza is on the shelf. We could see him competing to be the Twins' starting second baseman in spring training next year, so he is worth stashing in dynasty leagues.

