Arraez (shoulder) is 2-for-8 with a walk in two games for Triple-A St. Paul during his current rehab stint. " I throw a couple balls yesterday and my shoulder's good, so I'm ready to go right now," he told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

It's not clear how many games Arraez will need before being activated from the injured list, but it sounds like he has a good chance of returning early this week. He could return to regular duty in the outfield when he returns given all the injuries in the Twins outfield.