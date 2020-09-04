site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Remains on bench for Game 2
Arraez (kneecap) will remain on the bench for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Detroit.
Arraez left Wednesday' game against the White Sox with left patellar soreness and did not take part in the first game of Friday's twin bill. Marwin Gonzalez starts at second base in his absence.
