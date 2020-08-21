site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Remains sidelined
Arraez (knee) will sit for the third straight game Friday against the Royals.
Arraez hasn't appeared in a game since aggravating a knee injury Tuesday. Ildemaro Vargas makes his third straight start at second base in his absence.
