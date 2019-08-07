Twins' Luis Arraez: Resting in series finale
Arraez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the Braves.
Arraez will take a seat after his streak of three straight games with multiple hits came to an end with an 0-for-4 showing in Wednesday's 12-7 loss. The rookie is still batting an immaculate .348 across his first 186 big-league plate appearances and at this point appears to have displaced Jonathan Schoop as the Twins' primary second baseman. Schoop will draw the nod at the keystone in Wednesday's series finale in what will be just his second start in seven games.
