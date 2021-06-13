Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Arraez (shoulder) will be joining the Twins for the start of their upcoming road trip, which begins Monday in Seattle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Arraez has been rehabbing with Triple-A St. Paul since Friday, and he's apparently been feeling well in his return to the diamond. While Baldelli didn't explicitly say when the utility man could be activated, all signs point towards him being reinstated from the injured list prior to Monday's series opener against the Mariners. Arraez hasn't played since May 23 because of a right shoulder strain, but could pick up regular work in the outfield upon being activated.