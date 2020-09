Arraez (knee/ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Saturday against the Reds, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Arraez returns after an absence that lasted over two weeks. He first missed time with knee tendinitis before suffering a minor ankle sprain during his recovery. He's evidently past both issues now, however, and he'll get a pair of games in over the weekend as a tune-up for the postseason.