site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-luis-arraez-riding-pine-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Luis Arraez: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Arraez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Arraez is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's hit .457 with six doubles, seven runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Jose Miranda starts at first base and bats fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read