Arraez went 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, a stolen base, four runs scored and two RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics.

Arraez turned in his third multi-hit game across his last seven starts. The highlight of his performance was his two extra-base hits, as he entered the game with only three doubles and a home run across 107 plate appearances on the campaign. Despite the lack of power, Arraez has a .425 on-base percentage and has regularly hit near the top of the Twins' order, so he should be a good source of runs.