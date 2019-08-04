Twins' Luis Arraez: Seizing control of second-base job
Arraez will bat second and start at second base Sunday against the Royals.
With Jonathan Schoop on the bench for the third time in four games, Arraez seems to have at least temporarily inched ahead of him on the depth chart at the keystone. The rookie has earned the everyday job after submitting an impressive .346/.420/.438 slash line through his first 174 plate appearances and has occasionally been rewarded with placements in the top half of the lineup as a result of his success. Arraez doesn't offer much power (two home runs) or speed (one stolen base), however, so he's mostly just a batting average, on-base percentage and runs play in fantasy leagues.
