Arraez was called up by the Twins on Friday, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Arraez opened the season with Double-A Pensacola, hitting .342/.415/.397 in 38 games, with more walks (18) than strikeouts (13). He reached Triple-A for the first time on Tuesday and will be promoted again after just three days at that level, with Nelson Cruz (wrist) expected to head to the injured list in a corresponding move. Arraez, who has played second, third, short and left field, doesn't have much in the way of tools other than his ability to make contact, but that skill is strong enough that he could have some fantasy value if he finds regular playing time.