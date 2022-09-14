Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Arraez got aboard safely in his first three plate appearances, and he came around to score in the third and fifth innings. He's hit safely in six straight games, going 11-for-28 (.393) with three multi-hit efforts and five doubles in that span. The 25-year-old's enjoying a resurgence after a slight slump in late August. For the year, he has a .319/.379/.432 slash line with eight home runs, 46 RBI, 78 runs scored, four stolen bases and 29 doubles in 126 contests.