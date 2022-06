Arraez went 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over Toronto.

Arraez reached base in each of his five plate appearances while scoring a run in the second and eighth innings. Over his last 18 appearances, the 25-year-old has gone 30-for-71 (.423) with 10 multi-hit games. He improved his season slash line to an impressive .358/.447/.407 with 29 runs scored through 188 plate appearances.