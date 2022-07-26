site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Sits against lefty
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday in Milwaukee, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Arraez has gone 4-for-9 with a pair of runs and three RBI in two games after the break. He figures to re-enter the lineup Wednesday versus Corbin Burnes, if not Tuesday as a pinch hitter.
