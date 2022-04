Arraez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With a southpaw (Rich Hill) on the mound for Boston, the lefty-hitting Arraez will retreat to the bench after a string of four consecutive starts in which he went 3-for-15 with a double, two walks and two RBI. Gio Urshela will get the nod at third base in the series finale.