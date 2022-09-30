site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Sits down Friday
Arraez isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's contest in Detroit.
After going 5-for-13 with an RBI during Minnesota's last series against the White Sox, Arraez will take a day off. Gary Sanchez will serve as the Twins' designated hitter in his place and bat fourth.
