Arraez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The lefty-hitting Arraez will head to the bench with a southpaw (Wade Miley) on the mound, ending a streak of six consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. Though Arraez doesn't possess a clear path to a full-time role at any one position, his versatility, high contact rate and on-base skills should continue to afford him regular at-bats versus right-handed pitching.