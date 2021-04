Arraez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

With southpaw Logan Allen on the bump for Cleveland, the lefty-hitting Arraez will take a seat in what amounts to his second day off of the season. Byron Buxton will assume leadoff duties in place of Arraez, who is slashing .284/.372/.351 with one home run, 10 runs and nine RBI across 86 plate appearances on the campaign.