Arraez (kneecap) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

The 23-year-old was lifted from Wednesday's contest with left patellar soreness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for at least one game. It's unclear if Arraez will be available off the bench or for the nightcap. Ehire Adrianza will start at the keystone for the Twins, batting sixth.