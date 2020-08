Arraez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Arraez started in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Royals and went 1-for-4 with a base hit after missing the previous three contests with a knee injury. The Twins haven't indicated Arraez suffered a setback in his return to action, so he's likely just getting some extra maintenance as the team concludes its series in Kansas City with an afternoon game.