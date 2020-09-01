site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-luis-arraez-sitting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Luis Arraez: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Arraez hasn't done much at the plate this season, hitting a modest .264/.320/.297. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at second base Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read