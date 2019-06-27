Twins' Luis Arraez: Starting in left field
Arraez will start in left field and bat fifth Thursday against the Rays.
A utility infielder by trade, Arraez will receive his first big-league start in the outfield with Eddie Rosario (ankle) labeled as day-to-day and all of Byron Buxton (wrist), Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza (abdomen) and Willians Astudillo (oblique) on the injured list. Even though he may not be an ideal defensive fit in the outfield, Arraez would carry some intrigue for fantasy purposes if he ends up seeing regular work. The rookie has displayed a polished hit tool in his limited MLB action to date, going 19-for-42 (.452 average) with only two strikeouts.
