Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double, a steal, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Arraez entered the contest in a 2-for-20 skid after he notched a three-hit game on June 25. Sunday's effort was his fourth multi-hit performance over his last 12 games and he swiped his first bag of the year. The 5-foot-10 infielder is slashing .285/.357/.375 through 227 plate appearances.