Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to shift base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.