Twins' Luis Arraez: Still out Saturday
Arraez (kneecap) isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Tigers.
Arraez sat out both games of Friday's doubleheader, and he'll remain on the bench with left patellar soreness Saturday. Marwin Gonzalez will take over at second base.
