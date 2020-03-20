Arraez hit .103 with zero extra-base hits, three walks and six strikeouts in 32 plate appearances this spring.

An 18.8 percent strikeout rate wouldn't be cause for concern for most hitters, but Arraez logged a 7.9 percent strikeout rate as a rookie, so it's at least worth noting. Even so, this was a tiny sample and Arraez has been working this spring on pulling the ball more when pitchers attack him inside. He has been mentioned as a candidate to lead off this season, at least against right-handed pitchers.