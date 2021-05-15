site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Arraez is not in Saturday's lineup against the Athletics.
Arraez had started four consecutive games since being activated from the seven-day injured list. Rob Refsnyder -- who was just recalled prior to the game -- will start in left field and hit sixth.
