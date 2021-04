Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored during Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

After going 0-for-10 in the last three games, Arraez more than made up for his drought with a four-hit game against Boston. The 24-year-old racked up four singles, including a two-run single in the second inning. Across 43 plate appearances this season, Arraez is batting a sturdy .326/.412/.419 with one home run and eight RBI.