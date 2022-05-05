Arraez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within their clubhouse, and Arraez will have to isolate from the team after testing positive. The team isn't expected to make a roster move prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles, but Jose Miranda and Gary Sanchez should see an uptick in playing time while Arraez is sidelined. The 25-year-old will be eligible to return once he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.