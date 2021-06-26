Arraez went 3-for-4 with two triples, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over Cleveland.

Arraez showed off some speed Friday with the pair of triples. He's gone 13-for-35 (.371) with three triples and two doubles in 10 games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The utility man has racked up a home run, 20 RBI, 27 runs scored, four triples and five doubles across 200 plate appearances. He's maintained a .295/.365/.386 slash line and should be a consistent presence in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.