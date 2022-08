Arraez went 3-for-5 with one double and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss against the Blue Jays.

For the second time in as many days, Arraez notched three hits, increasing his average to an AL-leading .329 clip. While his performance this season has been admirable, it may be time to sell high as he has overperformed his xSLG and xwOBA dispite hitting just six home runs, and he is drastically overperforming his xBA of .285.