Arraez went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Royals.

This was Arraez's fifth three-hit game in his last eight, a span in which he's racked up six doubles, four RBI and seven runs scored. The 25-year-old continues to lead qualified hitters with a .336 batting average. He's added 38 RBI, 64 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases through 103 contests.